Northwest Investment Counselors Decreased Position in Fair Isaac (FICO) as Stock Value Rose; P2 Capital Partners Cut Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Stake by $780,000

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 438,387 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 240,756 shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.13 million activity. The insider Leonard Michael S sold 2,000 shares worth $470,767. The insider Scadina Mark R sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32 million. 5,001 shares were sold by Wehmann James M, worth $1.15M.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $76.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 57.63% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $3.48M for 21.49 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 83,320 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 30,827 shares. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 10,139 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. P2 Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.85% or 830,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs owns 36,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.24% or 396,010 shares. Catalyst Advisors Lc has 23,100 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 649,188 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 6,052 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 2,582 shares. 177,655 are owned by Prelude Management Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 31,084 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of stock. Another trade for 93,742 shares valued at $2.75M was bought by FICHTHORN JOHN.