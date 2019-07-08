Northwest Investment Counselors Decreased Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake by $343,899; Share Value Rose; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Upped Position in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) as Stock Value Declined

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 32,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,895 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 91,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 440,184 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Prime-2 rating to Nutrien’s commercial paper program; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SALES OF SQM, ARAB POTASH STAKES BY END OF SECOND QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Agrees to Buy $4.1 Billion Stake in Lithium Giant SQM; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA SQMa.SN – QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MLN, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Shareholders in Chilean lithium firm SQM move to shake up governance; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $333.35. About 122,731 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 73,351 shares to 110,218 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,868 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 66.14 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

