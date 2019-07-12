Northwest Investment Counselors Cut Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $343,899 as Shares Rose; Wallington Asset Management Lifted Holding in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by $764,360

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $344.44. About 165,287 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 736,141 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 7,243 shares. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited reported 339,008 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 10,577 shares. Usa Portformulas reported 7,523 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 2,088 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx owns 60,842 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Tru Co accumulated 1.87% or 97,694 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 30,000 shares. 6,000 were reported by Barbara Oil. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 30,000 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank stated it has 8,538 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.33 million shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management reported 4,345 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Miles Capital Inc reported 2,020 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 295 shares. Arrow Financial Corp stated it has 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $8.19 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $470,767 was made by Leonard Michael S on Friday, February 8. The insider Scadina Mark R sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32 million. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, February 5. Wells Stuart sold 9,000 shares worth $1.91M.