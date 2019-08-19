Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Share Price Rose While Dean Investment Associates Upped Position; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Boosted by $519,156 Its Position

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 234,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.23% . The institutional investor held 683,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 448,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 196,282 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has declined 4.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 56,564 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 54,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $211.33. About 19.45 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NWBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 73.54 million shares or 1.84% less from 74.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile has 12,341 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 312,463 shares. First Lp has invested 0.07% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). The Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Minerva Advsrs Lc accumulated 73,625 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 48,774 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 146,526 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dean Capital Management reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 33,904 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 41,412 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 13,587 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd invested in 500 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 17,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has 66,471 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 3,330 shares to 10,261 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,001 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $68,600 activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP) by 9,294 shares to 217,291 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,248 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).