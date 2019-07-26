Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Holder Dean Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $863,856; Foresite Capital Management Ii Holding in Insmed (INSM) Cut by $1.40 Million

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 53,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,390 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 128,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 121,581 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has risen 2.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 919,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73 million, down from 967,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 386,634 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $137,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 21,177 shares. 62,807 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. American Int Group reported 48,834 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Invesco accumulated 48,654 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,964 shares. The Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.64% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Earnest Partners Llc has 1,130 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0% or 190,918 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Glenmede Company Na holds 1,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 102,612 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,517 shares.

Analysts await Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.87 earnings per share, up 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-1 per share. After $-0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Insmed Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INSM, EQC, WHR – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Insmed Rocketed 43% Higher on Monday – Motley Fool” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looking Behind Insmed’s Recent Revenue Beat – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: FMC, FELE, NWBI, SBT, PETS, VALU – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Bank gets ready to relocate East Amherst branch – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $636,113 activity. Tredway Philip M sold $704,713 worth of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) on Friday, February 8.