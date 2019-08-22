Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Holder Dean Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $863,856; Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Bath Savings Trust Co Has Cut Stake by $349,680

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95 million, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.77. About 2.53M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 53,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.23% . The institutional investor held 74,390 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 128,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 355,364 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has declined 4.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition; 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,929 are owned by Covington Management. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 2,489 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 6,812 shares. Golub Grp Lc stated it has 87,015 shares. Asset One holds 0.83% or 652,480 shares. Wallace Capital Mgmt reported 1,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fruth Investment has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Invest has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Wealth Partners Ltd Com owns 5,845 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Regal Invest Advsrs accumulated 1,649 shares. First Natl Bank Trust holds 5,860 shares. 8,531 were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Boston Common Asset Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 710,000 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co owns 1,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,840 shares to 27,349 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $68,600 activity.

Analysts await Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NWBI’s profit will be $28.78M for 15.01 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.