Northwest Bancshares Md (NWBI) Holder Td Asset Management Decreased Stake by $1.02 Million; Harvey Investment Co Has Cut Its Position in Waters (WAT) as Valuation Declined

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NWBI) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc analyzed 63,800 shares as the company's stock declined 6.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 135,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 181,719 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has risen 2.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.38% the S&P500.

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc analyzed 19,472 shares as the company's stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37M, down from 92,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $216.85. About 557,392 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $811,565 activity. 39,210 shares valued at $704,713 were sold by Tredway Philip M on Friday, February 8. 4,000 shares valued at $68,600 were bought by Hunter Timothy M on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NWBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 73.54 million shares or 1.84% less from 74.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 92,524 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.07% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 13,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 312,463 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 43,232 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Com, South Carolina-based fund reported 18,770 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 159,954 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 431,291 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Ltd. 63,940 are held by Citigroup. Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,985 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 26,167 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 138,947 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 102,331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 2.93M shares.

Analysts await Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. NWBI’s profit will be $29.37 million for 15.55 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 34,338 shares to 540,779 shares, valued at $155.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Donegal Group Inks Deal to Sell Donegal Financial Services – Nasdaq" on June 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Here's when Northwest plans to seal Lancaster deal – Pittsburgh Business Times" published on January 23, 2019

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Rae Elizabeth B. $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kelly Terrence P. $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. $5.25 million worth of stock was sold by King Ian on Monday, January 28. 10,000 shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F, worth $2.33 million. BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold $6.28 million worth of stock or 27,848 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.78 million for 25.69 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.