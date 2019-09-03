Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Reaches $15.57 52 Week Low; Indus Capital Partners Upped Its Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ) Holding

The stock of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.64 target or 6.00% below today’s $15.57 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.66B company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $14.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $99.42M less. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 78,548 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has declined 4.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 15.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $68,600 activity. $68,600 worth of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) was bought by Hunter Timothy M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 73.54 million shares or 1.84% less from 74.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund L P stated it has 0.06% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has 247 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 166,656 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Carroll Assocs has 0.05% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,521 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,390 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has invested 0.12% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 12,158 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 17,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Brandywine Global Invest Ltd reported 312,609 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NWBI’s profit will be $27.67 million for 14.97 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.