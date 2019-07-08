Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Comparison side by side

Since Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares Inc. 17 4.43 N/A 1.02 16.66 Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.74 N/A 1.11 15.17

Demonstrates Northwest Bancshares Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Waterstone Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northwest Bancshares Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Northwest Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Waterstone Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Northwest Bancshares Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1% Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Waterstone Financial Inc.’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares and 61.5% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares. 0.3% are Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Waterstone Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Bancshares Inc. -2.08% 0.71% -6.05% -1.63% 2.05% -0.06% Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.36% 3.77% 5.5% 4.16% 0.88% 3.23%

For the past year Northwest Bancshares Inc. has -0.06% weaker performance while Waterstone Financial Inc. has 3.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Northwest Bancshares Inc. beats Waterstone Financial Inc.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.