Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Comparison side by side

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares Inc. 17 4.20 N/A 1.01 16.98 Kearny Financial Corp. 13 7.03 N/A 0.43 31.41

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Kearny Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kearny Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1% Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 3.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Competitively, Kearny Financial Corp. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Northwest Bancshares Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Kearny Financial Corp. is $12.5, which is potential -2.57% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares and 65.7% of Kearny Financial Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Kearny Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Bancshares Inc. -0.35% -2.61% 0.23% -2.45% -4.56% 1.24% Kearny Financial Corp. -3.19% -0.74% -4.09% 0.83% 1.19% 4.13%

For the past year Northwest Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Kearny Financial Corp.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares Inc. beats Kearny Financial Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.