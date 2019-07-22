Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) and IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Contrasting side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) and IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares Inc. 17 4.49 N/A 1.02 16.66 IF Bancorp Inc. 20 3.59 N/A 0.85 22.97

In table 1 we can see Northwest Bancshares Inc. and IF Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IF Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Northwest Bancshares Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than IF Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Northwest Bancshares Inc. and IF Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1% IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Bancshares Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. IF Bancorp Inc.’s 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.37 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28% of IF Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Bancshares Inc. -2.08% 0.71% -6.05% -1.63% 2.05% -0.06% IF Bancorp Inc. -2.09% -1.55% -2.83% -15.51% -2.78% -3.41%

For the past year Northwest Bancshares Inc. was less bearish than IF Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors IF Bancorp Inc.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.