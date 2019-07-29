Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Comparing side by side

Both Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares Inc. 17 4.32 N/A 1.02 16.66 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 13 3.86 N/A 0.74 17.96

In table 1 we can see Northwest Bancshares Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northwest Bancshares Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Bancshares Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.7% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Bancshares Inc. -2.08% 0.71% -6.05% -1.63% 2.05% -0.06% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 1.79% -1% 0.34% -20.35% -19.35% 2.65%

For the past year Northwest Bancshares Inc. has -0.06% weaker performance while Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has 2.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.