Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) to pay $0.15 on Aug 23, 2019; Wexford Capital LP Has Boosted Parsley Energy (PE) Holding By $4.30 Million

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:NRE) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Northstar Realty Europe Corp’s current price of $17.07 translates into 0.88% yield. Northstar Realty Europe Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 562,053 shares traded. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) has risen 27.25% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NRE News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe Net Asset Value $19.85 a Shr as of Dec 31; 29/05/2018 – GUJARAT NRE COKE LTD GJNC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 1.42 BLN RUPEES VS 1.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE – BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE IN 12 MONTHS, UNLESS OTHERWISE EXTENDED BY BOARD; 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe 4Q Rev $32.5M; 13/03/2018 NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP QTRLY U.S. GAAP SHR $0.02; 13/03/2018 – NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $32.5 MLN VS $31.9 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ NorthStar Realty Europe Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRE); 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe 4Q EPS 2c; 29/05/2018 – INDIA’S GUJARAT NRE COKE LTD GJNC.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 1.04 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 3.30 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Wexford Capital Lp increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 22.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 226,441 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 1.24M shares with $23.93M value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $4.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 7.43M shares traded or 62.35% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Another recent and important Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Lead 18 Investor Reports – Investorplace.com” on May 23, 2017.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $858.44 million. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. It has a 4.02 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 0% or 9,540 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 250 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 19,859 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6.21 million are held by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp. Essex Mngmt Co Lc reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Castleark Llc reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 0.44% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group invested in 2.81 million shares. Bright Rock Capital Limited Company has invested 0.57% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 105,778 shares. Cooperman Leon G invested in 1.89M shares. 4.48 million are held by Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Advisory Net Limited owns 525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 338,508 shares stake.

Among 9 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Parsley Energy has $55 highest and $21 lowest target. $28.89’s average target is 104.46% above currents $14.13 stock price. Parsley Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7.

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) stake by 133,542 shares to 101,168 valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aytu Bioscience Inc stake by 2.58 million shares and now owns 89,500 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

