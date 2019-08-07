Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) have been rivals in the REIT – Office for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 8.10 N/A 4.37 3.89 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 16 3.30 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 34.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0% 3.34% -4.12% 2.78% 27.25% 16.92% Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 1.57% 4.25% 4.18% -1.64% -22.64% 2.6%

For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp. was more bullish than Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.

Summary

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.