Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) have been rivals in the REIT – Office for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|17
|8.10
|N/A
|4.37
|3.89
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|16
|3.30
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 34.19%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 77.7% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0%
|3.34%
|-4.12%
|2.78%
|27.25%
|16.92%
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|1.57%
|4.25%
|4.18%
|-1.64%
|-22.64%
|2.6%
For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp. was more bullish than Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
Summary
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.
