Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Contrasting side by side

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 9.13 N/A 4.37 3.89 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 34 6.65 N/A 0.06 569.35

Demonstrates Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Northstar Realty Europe Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is $40, which is potential 17.65% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0% 3.34% -4.12% 2.78% 27.25% 16.92% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 2.56% 5.94% 0.57% 9.19% 6.26% 21.47%

For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp. was less bullish than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.