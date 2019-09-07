Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Office companies, Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 9.16 N/A 4.37 3.89 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.02 N/A 0.39 35.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northstar Realty Europe Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 2.85% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0% 3.34% -4.12% 2.78% 27.25% 16.92% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -5.04% -7.07% -10.33% -8.29% -15.63% -1.62%

For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has 16.92% stronger performance while Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -1.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.