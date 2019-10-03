Northstar Investment Advisors Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depos (EBR) Shorts Decreased By 17.23%

Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depos (NYSE:EBR) had a decrease of 17.23% in short interest. EBR’s SI was 778,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 17.23% from 940,100 shares previously. With 374,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depos (NYSE:EBR)’s short sellers to cover EBR’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 227,508 shares traded. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) has risen 132.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.13% the S&P500. Some Historical EBR News: 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL HOUSE CMTE ON ELETROBRAS BILL NAMES HUGO MOTTA CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO AGREES TO PAY BRL1.5B TO SETTLE CASE W/ ELETROBRAS; 12/04/2018 – ELETROBRAS CEO:THERE’S GENUINE COMMITTMENT W/PRIVATIZATION PLAN; 27/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras, Eletrobras close to $5.8 bln debt deal -paper; 21/03/2018 – ELETROBRAS CEO: PASSING PRIVATIZATION BEFORE ELECTIONS UNLIKELY; 15/05/2018 – ELETROBRAS 1Q OPER REV. R$8.59B; 21/03/2018 – ELETROBRAS: GOVT DOCUMENT ON PPI AVAILABLE ON CO.’S WEBSITE; 27/03/2018 – ELETROBRAS SHARE ISSUANCE PENDING CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROBRAS SAYS TO RELEASE IN TWO WEEKS (NOT NEXT WEEK) TERMS OF PROPOSED SALE OF STAKES IN POWER GENERATION PROJECTS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eletrobras’ Ba3 Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 93.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc acquired 115,847 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 240,002 shares with $7.82 million value, up from 124,155 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 4.36 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 1.74% above currents $30.96 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Double Your Stock Returns for the Rest of 2019 – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (ISTB) stake by 26,725 shares to 23,435 valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) stake by 19,449 shares and now owns 99,900 shares. Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was reduced too.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 3.02 million shares. Macquarie invested in 18,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Inc reported 1,016 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 224,944 were accumulated by Fiduciary. Raymond James And Associate reported 3.32 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 113,330 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 325,725 are held by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 6,716 shares. 234,474 are owned by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). American Fincl Bank holds 27,222 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.06% or 46,435 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 9,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Btc has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).