Northstar Investment Advisors Raised Watsco (WSO) Position; Globus Medical Class A (GMED) Sellers Increased By 10.4% Their Shorts

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 187.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc acquired 28,072 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 43,045 shares with $6.16M value, up from 14,973 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.68. About 159,736 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c

Globus Medical Inc Class A (NYSE:GMED) had an increase of 10.4% in short interest. GMED’s SI was 2.31M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.4% from 2.09M shares previously. With 536,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Globus Medical Inc Class A (NYSE:GMED)’s short sellers to cover GMED’s short positions. The SI to Globus Medical Inc Class A’s float is 3.08%. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 404,421 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |

Among 3 analysts covering Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Globus Medical has $60 highest and $56 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is 17.29% above currents $49.17 stock price. Globus Medical had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. The firm offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It has a 35.12 P/E ratio. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Globus Medical, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Plc holds 0.01% or 279,069 shares. Eagle Asset reported 131,487 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Moody Bank Trust Division stated it has 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 44,301 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 7,608 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 7.15M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 50,680 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 138,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 153,999 are held by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Profund Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 10,261 shares. Regions Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 329 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) stake by 97,360 shares to 274,523 valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 12,186 shares and now owns 87,089 shares. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Savings Bank owns 340 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 7,962 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 48,512 are held by Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc. Prudential Fin has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 18,935 shares. Grace And White Incorporated Ny has 1.76% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 51,900 shares. 7,206 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Motley Fool Asset Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 139,392 shares. State Street Corp owns 803,341 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Waddell Reed Incorporated holds 0.05% or 146,021 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cambridge Trust holds 0.4% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 46,522 shares. Brinker owns 4,511 shares. Donaldson Ltd Com holds 1,745 shares.

