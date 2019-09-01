Northstar Investment Advisors Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Decreased by $674,075; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Lifted Its Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Position

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 146,626 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, down from 158,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 1.20M shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog

