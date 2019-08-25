Northstar Investment Advisors Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) Raised by $1.38 Million; Dsc Advisors LP Holding in Cbs New (CBS) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,407 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 47,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36 million shares traded or 126.94% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, CBS, Dropbox, Beyond Meat & more – CNBC” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBS And Viacom Are Merging (Again) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS and AT&T Joint Statement on Reaching New Content Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Falls on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Crescent, Alcentra, Verizon, Boxwood, Dunes Point, TPG, Riverside | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,010 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) by 1,536 shares to 44,390 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,940 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

