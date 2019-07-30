Northstar Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (BABA); Selz Capital Boosted Slm (SLM) Stake by $2.43 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 1.27 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 07/05/2018 – SLM CORP HOLDER VALUEACT PARTNERS REPORTS STAKE BOOST TO 6.9%; 29/05/2018 – Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 and Sallie Mae Host 5K Race to Help Fund College Scholarships; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Monoline Business Model; 27/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: CHANGE AT MANAGEMENT BOARD LEVEL; 22/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM Corporation to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-5; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Two SLM Student Loan Trusts

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (BABA) by 291.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,698 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 7,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 8.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Trust Total Stock Market Index (VTI) by 8,975 shares to 25,725 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,155 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares to 452,615 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 232,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,444 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP).