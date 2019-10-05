Northstar Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Facebook Class A (FB); Moneta Group Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Oracle (ORCL)

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32M, up from 29,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT CURRENTLY SHARING ACCOUNT INFORMATION TO IMPROVE USERS’ PRODUCT & ADS EXPERIENCE ON FACEBOOK; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 05/04/2018 – Cramer previously said the “long knives” had been drawn for Facebook after a slew of criticism over its data privacy practices; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL GO FURTHER TO COMPLY WITH GDPR RULES-ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto to Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: Stop Apologizing, Make A Change; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 239.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 40,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 56,790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, up from 16,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 10,843 shares to 994 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 203,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,643 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Cohen & Steers Reit Etf (ICF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tc Energy Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 19,823 shares to 155,293 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wp Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,759 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA).