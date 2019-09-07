Northstar Investment Advisors Lowered Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Cintas (CTAS) Valuation Rose, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Increased Stake

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 5,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 15,281 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 9,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $266.19. About 244,994 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 87,089 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 99,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TXN Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cintas (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cintas Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

