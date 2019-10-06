Northstar Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Philip Morris International (PM) as Shares Declined; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Has Raised by $2.44 Million as Shares Declined

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 66,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,315 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, down from 74,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 4.25 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.28 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 115,847 shares to 240,002 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.72% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). National Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 25,499 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.47% or 3.52 million shares. Evanson Asset Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 717,333 shares. Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com owns 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,130 shares. Schulhoff And reported 4,269 shares. Lau Ltd Llc invested in 0.56% or 14,936 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 5,200 shares. Macroview Investment Management Limited has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,600 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guardian Life Insur Company Of America accumulated 0.05% or 4,503 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt accumulated 111,444 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

