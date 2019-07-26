Northstar Investment Advisors Lifted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (ADAP) SI Increased By 2.63%

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased Lockheed Martin (LMT) stake by 133.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc acquired 12,455 shares as Lockheed Martin (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 21,759 shares with $6.53M value, up from 9,304 last quarter. Lockheed Martin now has $104.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $370.32. About 1.13M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (NASDAQ:ADAP) had an increase of 2.63% in short interest. ADAP’s SI was 3.73M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.63% from 3.64 million shares previously. With 243,700 avg volume, 15 days are for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s short sellers to cover ADAP’s short positions. The SI to Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary’s float is 7.62%. The stock decreased 9.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 527,846 shares traded or 78.70% up from the average. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has declined 69.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ADAP News: 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 4Q Loss $27.3M; 12/04/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 16/04/2018 – ADAP: PRECLINICAL TESTING RAISES NO SAFETY CONCERNS FOR MAGE A4; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE REPORTS RESPONSES IN SECOND SOLID TUMOR INDICATION; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Data Provides Confirmation of Broad Applicability of SPEAR TCR T-cell Platform in Solid Tumors; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – TRANSITION OF NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IS ONGOING GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 21,443 shares to 137,376 valued at $17.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Etf (VYM) stake by 36,129 shares and now owns 62,169 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 2,018 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stifel Fincl has 0.25% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 74,080 shares. Smith Salley has 5,607 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc invested in 3,056 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Holderness Company has 2,855 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability holds 12,582 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 15,294 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Assoc has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability owns 14,978 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 125,792 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S. Evans Michele A sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30 million. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $324 lowest target. $381.83’s average target is 3.11% above currents $370.32 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $37000 target. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. The company has market cap of $315.23 million. The Company’s platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors ; and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma.

