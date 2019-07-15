Northstar Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Watsco (WSO) by $4.01 Million; Srb Boosted Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 5.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.55. About 208,104 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock or 166,368 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 319,709 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ca holds 0.12% or 6,066 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullinan Assoc Inc has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Verition Fund Limited Liability holds 147,490 shares. Hennessy Advisors invested in 0.19% or 75,700 shares. Drexel Morgan reported 3,966 shares. Grp One Trading LP reported 63,452 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability owns 0.45% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6.88 million shares. Kings Point invested 1.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 62,712 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Owl Creek Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2.51% stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Cap Grp owns 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,588 shares. Martin Tn has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,774 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 6,326 shares to 110,516 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,510 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 0% stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 206,121 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 143,412 are owned by Principal Financial Gru. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 3.18 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 54,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 2,362 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Yorktown Management Rech Com has 0.16% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 3,400 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership reported 6,546 shares.