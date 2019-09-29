Northstar Investment Advisors Lifted Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Mercer Capital Advisers Has Decreased Position by $708,262

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 80,720 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 61,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 1.38 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 High-Yield Stocks With Fast Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,170 were accumulated by C M Bidwell And Associate. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1,674 shares. 822 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Sfe Inv Counsel has 2.2% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 74,761 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 25,052 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 196,459 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 10,900 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Tortoise Management Limited Co accumulated 398 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 11,884 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.39% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Parkside Savings Bank reported 0.12% stake. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has 14.48 million shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 3,637 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc has 2.3% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 80,474 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 95,215 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tc Energy Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 19,823 shares to 155,293 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) by 10,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,146 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 808,435 shares in its portfolio. 276,877 were reported by Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.54% stake. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 7,105 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability holds 20,051 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.28% or 12,359 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap has 2,845 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Edgewood Mngmt owns 333,047 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 87,939 shares stake. Paragon Capital Management Limited holds 0.54% or 5,439 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.28% or 440,000 shares. Cincinnati Corp holds 1.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 211,000 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,508 shares. Fca Tx holds 17,169 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FRIDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against 3M Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.