Northstar Investment Advisors Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $3.74 Million; Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $426,935

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 133.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 12,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,759 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 9,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $369.73. About 626,963 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,421 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 14,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Etf (VYM) by 36,129 shares to 62,169 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (ISTB) by 5,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,160 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30M was made by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Savings Bank & Tru stated it has 1,789 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Homrich And Berg stated it has 4,929 shares. Blackrock stated it has 18.79M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ccm Advisers Lc accumulated 30,528 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd has 1,454 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Lc holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Burney Com accumulated 24,118 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 45,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mai Capital stated it has 1,878 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 14,030 are held by Klingenstein Fields And Lc. Greystone Managed Investments accumulated 0.74% or 41,683 shares. Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri owns 5,836 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.12% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,553 shares. Pure Financial Advisors Incorporated owns 2,675 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Bancshares holds 8,230 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,265 were reported by Northwest Counselors Limited Co. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division holds 63,270 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 4,472 shares stake. Accuvest Advsr reported 4,633 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has 486,664 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tru Of Oklahoma has 6,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cardinal Cap accumulated 49,226 shares. 51,352 were reported by Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Stifel stated it has 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ipg Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,627 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora owns 30,357 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 429,475 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Penobscot Mgmt Company Inc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 76,107 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Lc holds 3,840 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 shares valued at $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,501 shares to 27,738 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

