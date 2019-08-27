Northstar Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Watsco (WSO); Walleye Trading Continues to Hold Holding in Burlington Stores (Put) (BURL)

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $158.77. About 4,563 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (Put) (BURL) by 474.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 35,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 97,224 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4,628 shares to 144,265 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) by 97,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,523 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 355,672 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc accumulated 939,775 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 5,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davenport & Lc invested in 717,890 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Bridges Inv Mngmt accumulated 9,560 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 7,962 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 41,501 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 254,970 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com invested in 0% or 6,807 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested in 14,540 shares. Navellier And Assoc owns 12,195 shares. Cambridge Investment holds 4,516 shares. 2,500 were reported by Psagot Inv House. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability has 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,500 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $155,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc (Call) by 35,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (Put) (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd invested in 0.09% or 567,905 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Cibc Ww invested in 0% or 5,098 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt, a Japan-based fund reported 5,260 shares. Mackenzie reported 3,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsrs invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 362,420 shares. 142,167 are owned by Cap Fund Mngmt. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.01% or 7,203 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa invested in 0.11% or 85,724 shares. Ci reported 0.13% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Century Companies has invested 0.37% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Optimum Advsrs invested in 350 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 370,560 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.