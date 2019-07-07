Northstar Investment Advisors Increases Position in Watsco (WSO); Mcclain Value Management Has Lowered Its Triumph Group New (TGI) Stake by $776,017 as Stock Declined

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 77,265 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 295,147 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 30/05/2018 – TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – BUSINESSES GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN IN TRIUMPH GROUP’S FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (ISTB) by 5,056 shares to 50,160 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,435 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Citadel Ltd Liability Com invested in 85,899 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 10,950 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 1,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.24% or 129,778 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company has 313,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 95 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0.03% or 715,457 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Lc reported 0.03% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 114,050 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc holds 0.05% or 5,860 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Davenport & Lc holds 1.28% or 717,890 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $26.64M for 11.62 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.