Northstar Investment Advisors Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (BABA) Stake; Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shareholder Bvf Has Decreased Its Position by $102.46 Million as Valuation Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (BABA) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 32,128 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 28,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 2.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.28M, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 942,211 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xoma Corp Del by 27,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $541.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) by 3,251 shares to 41,139 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,597 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma.