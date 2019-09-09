Northstar Investment Advisors Increased Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (BABA) by $3.89 Million; Srb Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Cut by $665,000 as Stock Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 449,679 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (BABA) by 291.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 28,698 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 7,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 4.99M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (ISTB) by 5,056 shares to 50,160 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,265 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $179.75 million for 35.82 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. 16 are owned by Fil. Fayez Sarofim & holds 527,864 shares. 3,337 were reported by Paloma Prtn. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.1% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 34,185 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp owns 0.29% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 597,350 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 17,107 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 24,609 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited holds 6,382 shares. New York-based Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 47,116 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.