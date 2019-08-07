Northstar Investment Advisors Holding in Watsco (WSO) Boosted by $4.01 Million; Honeywell International Has Decreased Its Epr Pptys (EPR) Stake as Market Value Declined

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.63. About 144,596 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $73.48. About 584,528 shares traded or 29.70% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 6,345 shares to 24,977 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Peterson Mark Alan had sold 3,000 shares worth $225,120.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 3,981 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Los Angeles Equity accumulated 21,812 shares. 228 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 63,800 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Private Advisor Grp Llc reported 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 19,345 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Glenmede Trust Na has 76,258 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Wasatch invested in 0.06% or 76,795 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 11.57 million shares. Mesirow Fin Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 15,225 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Gw Henssler & Assoc has 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 20,875 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 636,928 shares. California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Kames Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 5,959 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.03% or 468,481 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 2,274 are owned by Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 1,039 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Blair William Il reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fiera Capital Corp invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).