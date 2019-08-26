Northstar Investment Advisors Holding in V.F. (VFC) Has Trimmed by $370,660 as Market Value Declined; Laffer Investments Maintains Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 289 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.47 million, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74M shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V.F. Corporation (VFC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 123,546 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, down from 127,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V.F. Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 1.48M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 21,369 shares to 28,698 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 12,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65 million for 15.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Insurance holds 0.28% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 113,540 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0.12% or 85,117 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.03% or 23,657 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru accumulated 890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maryland Capital Management reported 208,182 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 0.07% or 33,392 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 466 shares. Amp Limited holds 248,276 shares. Magnetar has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 46,780 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd owns 929,253 shares. 2,968 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Alphamark Ltd Llc reported 72 shares. 2,751 are held by Indiana Trust Investment Mgmt.

