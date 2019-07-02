Northstar Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Watsco (WSO) Stake; Ing Group N.V. (ING) Shorts Up By 30.36%

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 187.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc acquired 28,072 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 43,045 shares with $6.16M value, up from 14,973 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $164.36. About 220,413 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Ing Group N.V. (NYSE:ING) had an increase of 30.36% in short interest. ING’s SI was 4.79 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.36% from 3.67 million shares previously. With 3.15M avg volume, 2 days are for Ing Group N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s short sellers to cover ING’s short positions. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 2.58 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 27/03/2018 – ING: PAYCONIQ MERGER EXPANDS MOBILE PAYMENTS IN BELGIUM; 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed; 06/03/2018 ING BANK SLASKI INGP.WA – MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 3.20 ZLOTY/SHR; 25/05/2018 – EU agrees new capital rules, large banks secure easier terms; 29/05/2018 – Russian Gold Miner Polyus Gets $70 Mln Credit Line From ING; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Hamers’s Pay (Correct); 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s 50% pay rise; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio at 14.3%; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking services and products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company has market cap of $45.20 billion. The firm operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking divisions. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products.

