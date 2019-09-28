Northstar Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Tc Energy (TRP) Stake by $971,327 as Market Value Rose; Meeder Asset Management Position in Mylan Nv (MYL) Has Lowered by $1.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tc Energy Corp (TRP) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 155,293 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, down from 175,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tc Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. It is down 10.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mylan Nv (MYL) by 85.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 62,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 10,222 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195,000, down from 72,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 8.02M shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 14/05/2018 – Mylan and West Virginia University Join Forces to Inspire West Virginia Youth Through STEM-CARE; 20/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice issues statement on announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 11,986 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.25 per share. MYL’s profit will be $593.24M for 4.19 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.65% EPS growth.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,190 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TRP’s profit will be $671.17M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

