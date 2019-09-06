Northstar Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Home Depot (HD) by $534,418; Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $3.08 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 82,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80 million, down from 85,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $229.62. About 616,071 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 23,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 259,237 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, down from 282,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.26. About 96,635 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Incorporated accumulated 33,119 shares. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited has 231 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thomas White Intl Ltd accumulated 4,465 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 2.67% or 19,881 shares. Stewart Patten Communication Limited Company owns 102,613 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg stated it has 962,577 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Management Lc invested 2.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability invested 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Inc Or holds 70,893 shares or 4.38% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,696 shares. Advisory Gp accumulated 5,601 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 37,528 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.78 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2,789 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 170,997 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Co holds 55,203 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.56% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 21,248 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 13,238 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 161,098 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Principal Inc reported 84,305 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc stated it has 1.07% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Gemmer Asset Limited Company reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sanderson Farms: Looking For A Triple Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares to 59,229 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).