Northstar Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $938,320; Salem Investment Counselors Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Trimmed by $353,684

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,596 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 46,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,835 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 88,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday’s Vital Data: Disney, Roku and Cisco – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Stock Watch List – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,839 shares to 94,898 shares, valued at $20.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Commerce Limited Liability Company stated it has 694,012 shares. Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 1.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustmark Bank Tru Department has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co holds 1.9% or 76,131 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated stated it has 55,382 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research invested in 175,249 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shell Asset Management reported 283,595 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has 23,766 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Global Thematic Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 520,528 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited owns 1.58 million shares. Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Public Sector Pension Board has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blume Capital Mngmt owns 50,229 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon’s Norway sale could be substantial, Wood Mackenzie says – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SPY: Trading On Borrowed Time – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon slides as earnings, revenues disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Donâ€™t Believe Low Crude Prices Will Last – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,667 shares to 2,826 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 21,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).