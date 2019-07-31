Northstar Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stake; Symantec (SYMC)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) stake by 145.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc acquired 41,342 shares as Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 69,852 shares with $7.07 million value, up from 28,510 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase now has $369.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $115.56. About 4.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Symantec Corp (SYMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 183 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 149 sold and decreased positions in Symantec Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 551.58 million shares, down from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Symantec Corp in top ten positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 120 Increased: 141 New Position: 42.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 1.52M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.47 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 507.21 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Starboard Value Lp holds 20.22% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation for 36.00 million shares. Crosslink Capital Inc owns 1.12 million shares or 6.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 6.09% invested in the company for 881,457 shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 555,555 shares.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.68M for 25.96 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Company holds 0.28% or 23,007 shares in its portfolio. Services Corp has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated owns 181,099 shares. Oregon-based Vista Capital has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 5.73 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bank holds 2.08% or 92,083 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,012 shares. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 1.47 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 17,593 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Dsc LP stated it has 117,860 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,410 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory reported 2.70M shares. Alps, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 1.69% or 111,531 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,536 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) stake by 1,536 shares to 44,390 valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Company stake by 2,965 shares and now owns 50,030 shares. Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 12.50% above currents $115.56 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.