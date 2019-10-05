Northstar Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Gentex (GNTX) Stake; As Global Pmts (GPN) Market Valuation Rose, Adi Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $160.84. About 1.25M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 206,106 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, up from 188,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 1.93 million shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 29,364 shares to 28,022 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,597 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D).

Since June 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10,632 activity. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. The insider Boehm Neil bought $314. On Friday, September 27 Downing Steven R bought $2,493 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 106 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Invest Ptnrs reported 170,074 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 21,871 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 610,331 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Toth Finance Advisory reported 455 shares stake. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 18,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,227 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 64,200 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3,233 shares. Invesco holds 3.23 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 185,496 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bernzott Cap Advsr owns 1.30M shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

