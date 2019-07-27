Northstar Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Market Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems Of Alabama

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.43M, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 133.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 12,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,759 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 9,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald’s & Lockheed Martin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ensuring Astronaut Safety: Lockheed Martin and NASA Successfully Demonstrate Orion Launch Abort System in Flight Test – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michael H. Ambrose Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

