Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by $5.05 Million as Shares Declined; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Has Raised as Valuation Declined

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 29,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,022 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 57,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $161.95. About 183,400 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80M, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 553,352 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 47,420 shares to 341,763 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 82,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,375 shares, and cut its stake in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO).

