Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lowered Polaris Industries (PII) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Increased Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries (PII) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 15,413 shares as the company's stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 68,522 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 83,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 384,036 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 33,785 shares as the company's stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 226,524 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 192,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.03M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. Lauck Lance sold $22,500 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 332,142 shares to 328,013 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 101,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,245 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 41,342 shares to 69,852 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.47M for 12.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.