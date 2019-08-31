Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lowered Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stake by $983,745; Share Price Rose; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding Has Boosted by Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.20M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Traffic Advisory: RIDOT Closing Blackstone Street at I-95 Overpass in Providence; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – China Sells Stake in Blackstone as Deal Scene Turns Sour; 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 78,107 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83 million, down from 83,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.60 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 21,369 shares to 28,698 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

