Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $993,962; Share Price Rose; Castleark Management Increased Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Market Valuation Rose

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 130.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 110,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 84,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 3.46 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, down from 241,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.04 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,305 shares to 54,407 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 28,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 13,057 shares to 164,648 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 89,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,850 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.