Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.83 Million; Kellogg Co (K) Holder Andra Ap-Fonden Has Increased Holding by $704,900

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, up from 2,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 119,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 106,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 949,211 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,652 shares to 156,677 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 19,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,900 shares, and cut its stake in Wp Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,400 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,400 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

