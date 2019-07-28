Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $4.75 Million as Stock Rose; One Capital Management Increased Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $542,370 as Stock Price Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1677.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video)

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Qualcomm – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boutique Research Firm Upgrades Nvidia, Says AI, Ray Tracing Will Drive Demand For Chipmaker – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Nvidia’s GPU Business Could See A Slowdown In The Near Term – Forbes” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 1,187 shares. 5,631 are held by Pacific Global. Hilltop Holding Incorporated reported 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.34% or 147,486 shares. Ww Investors has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 146,540 shares. Keywise Capital Mngmt holds 192,200 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 3,368 shares. Reilly Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. Bridgeway holds 0.05% or 24,000 shares. Dock Street Asset has 96,039 shares for 5.89% of their portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.5% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Farmers National Bank holds 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 360 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9.26 million shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 4,924 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,629 shares to 65,784 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 56,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,310 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Mgmt Lc reported 18,000 shares or 6.74% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 808 shares. American Interest Grp stated it has 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Logan Mngmt holds 33,983 shares. Finemark Savings Bank reported 7,494 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Essex Services stated it has 4,284 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 92,366 shares. Nomura holds 0.54% or 71,489 shares. Selz Ltd reported 11,300 shares. 101 were reported by Architects. State Street Corp stated it has 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 819 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc has 1,390 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas White Ltd invested in 0.42% or 1,311 shares.