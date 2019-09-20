Northstar Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position in Public Storage (PSA) by $773,738; Hahn Capital Management Position in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc. (PSA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 41,139 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80M, down from 44,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Storage Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $250.96. About 411,628 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 58,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 427,632 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.09B, down from 485,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 545,257 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $167.69 million for 18.50 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” published on January 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs Selected for Wetland/Electro-Coagulation Treatment Facility at Superfund Site in Washington State – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs to rollout smart meters in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 101,344 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 1St Source Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 3,245 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested in 0% or 2,819 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 25,684 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl has 1,250 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Savant Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,695 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 959,063 shares. Lmr Prns Llp invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Voya Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 55,922 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 1.47M shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Lc holds 0.14% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 2,050 shares stake. Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 1.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,219 shares to 40,635 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 18,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.24 million for 22.90 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.