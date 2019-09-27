Northstar Investment Advisors Has Cut Tc Energy (TRP) Stake By $971,327; Roper Industries (ROP) Sentiment Is 1.15

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased Tc Energy Corp (TRP) stake by 11.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,823 shares as Tc Energy Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 155,293 shares with $7.69M value, down from 175,116 last quarter. Tc Energy Corp now has $48.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Roper Industries Inc (ROP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 284 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 247 cut down and sold positions in Roper Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 95.01 million shares, down from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Roper Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 32 to 29 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 228 Increased: 196 New Position: 88.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 17,423 shares to 206,106 valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Accenture Plc A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 10,960 shares and now owns 35,528 shares. Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) was raised too.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TRP’s profit will be $671.17M for 18.15 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 17.63% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. for 239,244 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny owns 691,624 shares or 12.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 10.05% invested in the company for 527,998 shares. The Michigan-based Provident Investment Management Inc. has invested 6.32% in the stock. Akre Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.93 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $355.22. About 502,259 shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $36.94 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 33.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.