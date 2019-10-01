Northstar Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) as Market Value Declined; Quantum Capital Management Increases Stake in Heico New (HEI.A)

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 29,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,022 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 57,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $161.88. About 34,946 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC –

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 489,406 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59 million, up from 486,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 11,665 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $541.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 969 shares to 3,795 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

